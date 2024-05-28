Jingneng Clean Energy Boosts Governance with Audit Committee

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee to enhance corporate governance, decision-making, and ensure the integrity of financial information and effectiveness of internal controls. The committee, primarily composed of independent directors, is tasked with reviewing financial reports and providing recommendations to the board. Members of the Audit Committee are required to possess financial knowledge and experience relevant to the company’s operations.

For further insights into HK:0579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.