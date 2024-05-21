News & Insights

JHX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

May 21, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

May 21, 2024

In trading on Tuesday, shares of James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.53, changing hands as low as $30.50 per share. James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently trading down about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: James Hardie Industries plc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JHX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.18 per share, with $41.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.34.

