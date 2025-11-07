JFrog (FROG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) reported $136.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.5%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.4 million, representing a surprise of +6.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Customers >$100k in ARR : 1,121 versus 1,107 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,121 versus 1,107 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- License- self-managed : $8.02 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.9%.

: $8.02 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.9%. Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS : $128.89 million compared to the $122.5 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.

: $128.89 million compared to the $122.5 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year. Revenue- Subscription- SaaS : $63.38 million compared to the $58.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.6% year over year.

: $63.38 million compared to the $58.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.6% year over year. Revenue- Self-managed subscription- Subscription : $65.52 million versus $64.53 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $65.52 million versus $64.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Self-managed subscription: $73.53 million versus $70.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

Here is how JFrog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of JFrog have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

