JFrog (FROG) Price Target Increased by 16.54% to 80.86

The average one-year price target for JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) has been revised to $80.86 / share. This is an increase of 16.54% from the prior estimate of $69.39 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from the latest reported closing price of $64.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an decrease of 165 owner(s) or 32.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.34%, an increase of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 115,138K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,145K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 5,298K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 45.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 161.03% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 4,701K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,156K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing an increase of 65.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 141.38% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,381K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

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