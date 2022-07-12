JFrog (FROG) Collaborates With Microsoft Teams for Artifactory

JFrog FROG recently announced a new partnership with Microsoft MSFT Teams collaboration platform for its binary repository solution Artifactory and security solution Xray.

The recent integration will make these two solutions available in Microsoft Teams immediately and provide organizations the ability to view Artifact, Artifact Properties, Docker, release Bundle, Distribution and Build events through notifications and actionable cards inside the Microsoft teams browser.

Microsoft is enhancing its workspace communication offering — Teams — with a slew of new capabilities enabling users to benefit from the hybrid work culture, which is currently in trend. These initiatives are driving the subscriber base for Microsoft, and JFrog is looking to benefit from this with its recent integration.

JFrog’s partnership with Microsoft Teams is in sync with the company’s strategic goal to empower developers with solutions, which enable efficient, cross-team communications on platforms they are already using while reducing security vulnerabilities.

JFrog is investing heavily in building its enterprise-grade platform, securities solutions and cloud offerings to attract new customers and drive higher consumption. Amid stiff competition, the company is building a top-down selling approach by strategically expanding the selling opportunity by collaborating with certain key partners and channels like Microsoft, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google cloud.

JFrog’s Top-down Selling Approach to Drive Top Line

The company's shares have been suffering due to bearish investor sentiments stemming from apprehensions regarding the prospects of Internet-based stocks as economies started reopening after coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions were lifted globally. Macro-economic challenges, including rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have reflected negatively on the share price movement.

JFrog’s shares have slumped 50.1% in the year-to-date period reflecting negative sentiments among traders for the overall industry, with the Zacks Internet Software industry declining 61.5%.

JFrog’s top-down selling approach will help the company indirectly gain access to potential customers with its strategic partnerships and bolster its customer growth. This, in turn, will help it counter the scenario.

JFrog recently partnered with Amazon’s Web services (AWS) to support their game initiatives. The company has also chosen AWS as one of its key DevOps partners. The integration with AWS will benefit JFrog’s already existent customers, like gaming platform Ubisoft with combined services from AWS and JFrog.

JFrog recently collaborated with Google and integrated its Artifactory solutions with Google Cloud Build. This will help developers to build software faster across different languages on the Google Cloud Platform.

The recent integration with different platforms is anticipated to drive JFrog’s customer base, which will impact the top line positively in the coming quarters. This, in turn, will help the company achieve its 30% plus revenue growth goal for the foreseeable future.

JFrog currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

