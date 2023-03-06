JFrog Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FROG

In trading on Monday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as low as $22.26 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FROG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.356 per share, with $28.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.27.
