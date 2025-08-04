JFE Holdings Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - JFE Holdings, Inc. reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 7.1 billion yen compared to 27.5 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 10.82 yen compared to 41.40 yen. Revenue was 1.11 trillion yen, down 7.9%.

For the first half, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 15.00 billion yen, and revenue of 2.33 trillion yen. For fiscal 2025, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 75.00 billion yen, and revenue of 4.75 trillion yen.

