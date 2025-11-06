Markets

JFE Earnings Decline In H1

November 06, 2025 — 01:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFEEF, 5411.T), a Japanese steel, engineering, and trading company, on Thursday reported its profit declined in the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit declined to 26.68 billion yen from 42.49 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 63.99 yen versus 40.20 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 45.76 billion yen from 69.79 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to 2.23 trillion yen from 2.45 trillion yen in the previous year.

JFE is currently trading, 2.38% higher at 1,763 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JFEEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.