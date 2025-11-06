JFE Earnings Decline In H1

(RTTNews) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFEEF, 5411.T), a Japanese steel, engineering, and trading company, on Thursday reported its profit declined in the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit declined to 26.68 billion yen from 42.49 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 63.99 yen versus 40.20 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 45.76 billion yen from 69.79 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to 2.23 trillion yen from 2.45 trillion yen in the previous year.

JFE is currently trading, 2.38% higher at 1,763 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

