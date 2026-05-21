JETU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: JETU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.14, changing hands as high as $28.15 per share. MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JETU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JETU's low point in its 52 week range is $17.87 per share, with $41.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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