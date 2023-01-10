Markets
JETS

JETS, MZZ: Big ETF Outflows

January 10, 2023 — 11:51 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the JETS ETF, where 5,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort MidCap400, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 37.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

JETS, MZZ: Big ETF Outflows
VIDEO: JETS, MZZ: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JETS
MZZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.