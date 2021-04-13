JetBlue, Qatar Airways Expand Codeshare Partnership

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) said that it has expanded its codeshare with Qatar Airways to offer customers more ways to book travel to international destinations aboard the global partner airline.

JetBlue said that the new codeshare flights are available for booking on its website Tuesday for travel beginning April 19, 2021.

As part of the new bilateral codeshare, the JetBlue "B6" code will be placed on nine routes Qatar Airways operates between Doha's Hamad International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport; Chicago's O'Hare International Airport; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Miami International Airport; New York's John F. Kennedy international Airport; Philadelphia International Airport; and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The codeshare routes will provide connectivity between the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In addition, the JetBlue code will be placed on seven routes beyond Doha, allowing for convenient connections on Qatar Airways to Amman, Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport; Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport; Maldives' Male International Airport; Oman's Muscat International Airport & Salalah International Airport; Seychelles International Airport; Singapore Changi Airport; and Uganda's Entebbe International Airport.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.