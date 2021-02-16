Markets
JetBlue Pilots Reject Tentative Deal

(RTTNews) - JetBlue pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l, has rejected a tentative agreement that would have given the company contractual relief in order to implement JetBlue's full partnership with American Airlines.

More than 92 percent of eligible voters participated and, of those, 53.7 percent voted against the agreement.

"Job security, especially during turbulent points in our industry, is a main concern of every pilot," said Capt. Chris Kenney, chairman of the JetBlue unit of ALPA. "We train for years and spend nights far from home in order to be a pilot. For any agreement to proceed, JetBlue management must provide acceptable assurances that our jobs are safe and valued for years to come."

