JetBlue Hikes Baggage Fees to Offset Rising Fuel Prices

JetBlue AirwaysJBLU is raising checked bag fees to respond to intense cost pressures caused by surging fuel prices, driven in part by the Iran conflict. As jet fuel remains one of the largest expenses after labor, the sharp increase in fuel costs is pushing airlines to protect margins without significantly increasing base fares, which remain highly price-sensitive.

By increasing ancillary charges such as baggage fees and last-minute check-in costs, JetBlue is shifting more of the cost burden to customers who use these optional services. This strategy allows the airline to keep ticket prices competitive while offsetting rising operating expenses. It reflects a broader industry trend of relying more on add-on revenues to manage cost volatility and sustain profitability.

Similarly, United Airlines UAL is raising checked bag fees by $10 to offset surging fuel costs triggered by the Iran conflict, with first-bag charges now reaching up to $45 when paid in advance and higher at the airport or gate. By increasing ancillary fees while rolling out a tiered fare structure, the airline is actively diversifying its revenue streams and protecting margins without heavily increasing base fares.

This move reflects a broader industry trend, as carriers respond to sharp rises in jet fuel, one of their largest expenses, by relying more on add-on revenues to manage cost pressures and sustain profitability.

JBLU’s Share Price Performance

JetBlue Airways’ shares have declined 3.6% in six months compared to the Transportation - Airline industry’s 1.6% growth.



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JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.