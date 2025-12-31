JetBlue Expands Network With New JFK-Cleveland Nonstop Route

JetBlue Airways JBLU is expanding its domestic network. To that end, the carrier aims to launch a new daily nonstop service between New York’s JFK (John F. Kennedy International Airport) Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to strengthen connectivity for travelers in Northeast Ohio. By adding New York as another gateway alongside Boston, the airline aims to give Cleveland customers direct access to one of the most important business and leisure markets in the United States.

The new route, which will take effect from March 30, 2026, enhances JBLU’s hub strategy at JFK, allowing Cleveland passengers to tap into a wide range of one-stop connections across Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and partner-operated international destinations. This expansion improves travel flexibility and positions the company as a more competitive option for both leisure and business travelers in the Cleveland market.

JetBlue will operate the route using its A220 aircraft, reinforcing its focus on customer experience with fast, free Fly-Fi, seatback entertainment at every seat, and complimentary snacks and beverages. The airline is also using introductory one-way fares starting at $49 to drive early demand and build awareness of the new service.

The schedule is designed to meet diverse travel needs, with a late-evening departure from JFK to CLE (9:45 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.) and an early-morning return from CLE to JFK (6:00 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.). These timings support convenient same-day business travel while also enabling seamless connections through JetBlue’s New York network.

JetBlue’s Price Performance

Despite such expansion initiatives, the company’s shares have lost 2% over the past three-month period against the Transportation - Airline industry’s 21.8% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

