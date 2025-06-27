JetBlue to Elevate Customer Experience With Expanded Paisly Offerings

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU seems to be gearing up to strengthen its position in the airline industry with the renovation of its products. To this end, JBLU’s wholly-owned travel subsidiary and a tech-enabled managed travel services company, Paisly, LLC, announced the expansion of its cruise portfolio with the addition of four cruise line partners: Holland America Line, Cunard, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises.

This move widens Paisly’s existing cruise offering and increases its potential to offer loyalty-integrated cruise experiences to its airline partners' customer bases. This initiative of portfolio expansion marks Paisly’s growth as a seller of cruises, either standalone or bundled with flights.

JetBlue’s subsidiary, JetBlue Vacations, powered by Paisly, becomes the first brand to integrate expanded inventory as Paisly scales cruise access for airline partners. Additionally, United Airlines ( UAL ) is all set to reap the benefits of this expanded cruise portfolio offering through an upcoming collaboration with Paisly, which is scheduled to commence in summer 2026.

To Conclude

Paisly’s expanding cruise partner roster strengthens its end-to-end travel service strategy. With global cruise passengers totaling 34.6 million in 2024, and the number anticipated to reach 42 million by 2028 (according to industry estimates), cruising stands among the fastest-growing sectors in leisure travel. Given these encouraging numbers, Paisly is all set to add a new cruise partner each month and expand its direct inventory to reach a wider customer base.

Jamie Perry, president of Paisly, stated, "Cruising is a category overdue for disruption, and that’s exactly what Paisly is delivering. By expanding our cruise offering and integrating it with our personalization engine and loyalty tools, we’re enabling JetBlue, and future airline partners, to offer customers an experience that’s smarter, simpler, and more rewarding."

The expanded cruise offerings by Paisly are giving airlines new tools to personalize, fulfill, and scale travel packages with loyalty perks. We believe such customer-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact JBLU’s position as a major tourism partner in all aspects. JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

CPA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 24.2% year to date.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

