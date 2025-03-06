News & Insights

JetBlue Announces Major Refresh Of JFK Terminal 5

March 06, 2025 — 10:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), Thursday announced collaboration with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA, is set to revamp Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The project will introduce over 40 new concessions, art installations, and a redesigned concourse inspired by New York's iconic parks, enhancing the customer experience.

The first new concessions will open in 2025, with the full renovation expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

JBLU is currently trading at $6.32, down 2.39 percent or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.

