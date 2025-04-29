JetBlue Airways Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) posted a first-quarter net loss of $208 million or $0.59 per share, compared to a loss of $716 million or $2.11 per share, prior year. Loss per share, excluding items, was $0.59 compared to a loss of $0.43. Operating revenue was $2.1 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.1% year-over-year. System capacity decreased by 4.3% year-over-year.

Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's CEO, said: "We acted urgently to manage near-term revenue uncertainty. As we continue to monitor the evolving macro backdrop, we are evaluating all levers available to us to boost profitability and preserve cash, including additional capacity reductions, targeted cost savings, and further evaluation of our fleet retirement schedule. Given the macroeconomic uncertainty, we are not re-affirming our prior full-year guidance."

The company ended the quarter with $3.8 billion in liquidity, excluding undrawn $600 million revolving credit facility, representing 41% of trailing twelve month revenue.

