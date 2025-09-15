JetBlue Airways Marks Fleet-Upgrade Milestone With E190 Exit

JetBlue Airways JBLU has achieved a significant milestone with the retirement of its Embraer E190 fleet, completing its transition to a modern, all-Airbus fleet and enhancing operational efficiency. The E190 played a key role in driving the airline’s early growth, connecting smaller markets and strengthening its network in core focus cities. The commemorative final flight celebrated nearly two decades of service, recognizing the aircraft’s contribution to network expansion and customer experience.

JBLU strengthens its cost efficiency and unit economics by transitioning to an all-Airbus fleet anchored by the Airbus A220-300. The A220 delivers superior fuel efficiency, lower operating costs and higher seating capacity, allowing JetBlue to optimize its network and reduce per-seat costs. Receiving the 50th A220 highlights the airline’s commitment to fleet renewal as a key driver of its long-term financial strategy and sustainability goals.

Customers benefit from a significant upgrade in onboard comfort and technology with the A220. The aircraft offers wider seats, redesigned cabins, more storage, in-seat power and high-speed connectivity, reinforcing JetBlue’s reputation for a differentiated travel experience. The A220’s extended range opens opportunities for new transcontinental and medium-haul markets, expanding the low-cost airline’s network and strengthening its competitive position.

Share Price Performance

Owing to such tailwinds, share prices of JBLU have risen 19.4% in the quarter-to-date period, outperforming 16.2% growth of its Zacks Transportation - Airline industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

