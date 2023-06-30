JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Launches Flights From New York to Paris

JetBlue Airways JBLU announced the commencement of its non-stop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). The launch of flights to Paris marks JetBlue's expansion into continental Europe, filling a gap in its network and meeting the demands of its customer base.

With daily flights connecting New York to Paris, the success of its London service and upcoming routes to Amsterdam, JetBlue is disrupting the dominance of high-fare legacy carriers in the transatlantic market. The airline's strategic move demonstrates its commitment to offering passengers a fresh and innovative choice, combining award-winning service with affordable fares.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, expressed enthusiasm about the company's entry into the Paris market, stating, "JetBlue's arrival into Paris is poised to disrupt the market once again with our award-winning service and low fares, bringing a fresh and innovative choice in transatlantic flying to a new European audience." The company aims to prove that passengers do not have to compromise on service quality when seeking affordable travel options.

Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft will be used for JetBlue's daily flights between JFK and CDG. The aircraft will feature a redesigned interior with 24 Mint Suite seats and 114 core seats. The spacious airspace cabin interior provides a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for both business and leisure customers.

Located just 16 miles northeast of Paris, CDG is one of Europe's busiest international airports, serving over 76 million travelers in 2019. JetBlue's presence at this iconic global hub provides the airline with increased visibility and a gateway to attract a new base of travelers in France and beyond. The airline is set to launch a service between Boston and Paris in 2024, further strengthening its transatlantic network and offering more options for travelers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The airline’s decision to expand its presence in the transatlantic market is a prudent one given the upbeat air travel demand scenario. The routes should generate significant traffic, in turn boosting JetBlue’s top line.

