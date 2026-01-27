JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$177 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$44 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$181 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $2.244 billion from $2.277 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$177 Mln. vs. -$44 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.48 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.244 Bln vs. $2.277 Bln last year.

For the final quarter, the company posted revenue passengers of 9.718 million, less than 9.942 million in the same period last year. Revenue passenger miles slipped to 12.935 billion from last year’s 13.273 billion. Available seat miles were 15.881 billion as against the prior year’s 16.142 billion. Load factor was 81.5%, compared with 82.2% a year ago. Passenger revenue per ASM was 12.93 cents as against the prior year’s 13.01 cents. Operating revenue per ASM moved up to 14.13 cents from 14.11 cents in 2024.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, JetBlue Airways expects ASMs growth of 2.5% to 4.5%, with RASM growth of 2% to 5%, and fuel price per gallon of $2.17 to $2.37.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the airline anticipates ASMs growth of 0.5% to 3.5% with RASM growth of 0% to 4% and fuel price per gallon of $2.27 to $2.42.

JBLU was down by 5.51% at $4.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.