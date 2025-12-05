JetBlue Aims to Expand Across Upstate New York With New Nonstop Flights

In a bid to broaden its network, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is planning to offer new nonstop services from Buffalo and Syracuse. JetBlue announced new nonstop service from Buffalo (BUF) to both Fort Myers (RSW) and San Juan (SJU), coupled with new service between Syracuse (SYR) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) starting in March.

The new routes have been made available for purchase on jetblue.com with limited-time introductory fares. These include Buffalo to Fort Myers starting at $59 one-way, Buffalo to San Juan starting at $99 one-way, and Syracuse to Fort Lauderdale starting at $59 one-way.

JetBlue’s latest service additions underscore the airline’s continued commitment to investing in and widening its network across Upstate and Western New York. The announcement follows the carrier’s recently unveiled plan to introduce flights between Rochester (ROC) and Orlando (MCO).

Taken together, these expansions highlight JetBlue's dedication to offering low fares and improved service throughout New York, strengthening regional connectivity and broadening travel options for local customers. This should strengthen the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock's competitive position in the airline industry.

Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and airport partnerships, JetBlue, stated, “Upstate New York continues to be a key growth region for JetBlue, and today’s announcement is another example of our long-term commitment to our home state. Customers across the Upstate area know and trust JetBlue for our low fares and the experience we deliver like our comfortable onboard seating, free high-speed Wi-Fi, free seatback entertainment, and the caring, award-winning service our crewmembers provide. We’re excited to bring more of what travelers love about JetBlue to Buffalo and Syracuse.”

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest, Inc. SKYW. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.63% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 29.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.34% north in the past 60 days.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.95% for the current year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SkyWest’s 2025 earnings has moved 3.82% north in the past 60 days.

