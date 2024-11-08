Jet.AI to effect reverse stock split at ratio of 1-for-225

Jet.AI (JTAI) announced that the company has determined to effect a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-225. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect before markets open on Tuesday, November 12. The company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol JTAI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Tuesday, November 12. “The reverse stock split is intended to enable the company to achieve several important corporate objectives, including enabling the company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria and making additional shares of common stock available for future issuance,” the company stated.

