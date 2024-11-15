News & Insights

Jet2 PLC Repurchases £50 Million in Bonds

November 15, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Jet2 PLC (GB:JET2) has released an update.

Jet2 PLC has successfully repurchased £50 million of its convertible bonds, paying a total of £51.9 million, which reflects a premium over their face value. This move reduces the outstanding bond amount to £337.4 million and reflects Jet2’s proactive financial management strategy. Investors may see this as a sign of the company’s confidence in its financial position.

