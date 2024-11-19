Jet2 PLC Raises Non-UK Ownership Cap to 49%

Jet2 PLC (GB:JET2) has released an update.
Jet2 PLC has increased its maximum allowable non-UK ownership from 45% to 49% to protect its operating rights. This move aligns with industry standards and allows the company to maintain its ability to fly to preferred destinations. Currently, non-UK nationals own approximately 39% of Jet2’s shares.
