Jet2 PLC Raises Non-UK Ownership Cap to 49%

November 19, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Jet2 PLC (GB:JET2) has released an update.

Jet2 PLC has increased its maximum allowable non-UK ownership from 45% to 49% to protect its operating rights. This move aligns with industry standards and allows the company to maintain its ability to fly to preferred destinations. Currently, non-UK nationals own approximately 39% of Jet2’s shares.

