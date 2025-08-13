Markets

Jenoptik H1 Earnings Fall

August 13, 2025 — 03:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JEN.DE, JNPKF), a German technology company, on Wednesday announced that earnings slid in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half, earnings after tax slid to 25.3 million euros from 40.2 million euros in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 0.42 euros versus 0.69 last year.

EBITDA declined to 78.8 million euros from 101.4 million euros in the same period last year.

Order intake declined to 472.7 million euros from 524.4 million euros in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to 498.4 million euros from 540 million euros in the prior year.

Jenoptik is currently trading 1.22% higher at EUR 19.05 on the XETRA.

