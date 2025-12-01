JENOPTIK Chairman Of Supervisory Board To Step Down

(RTTNews) - JENOPTIK AG (JEN.DE) on Monday announced that Matthias Wierlacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has notified the company that he will resign from both his chairmanship and his seat on the board effective December 29, 2025.

The Supervisory Board said it will elect a successor in due course.

JENOPTIK closed Monday's trading at 19.05 euros down 0.69 euro or 3.50 percent on the XETRA.

