JELD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.95, changing hands as high as $14.07 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.98 per share, with $18.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.95.
