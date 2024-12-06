Jeffs’ Brands regains compliance with Nasdaq

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) announced that it has received a written notice from Nasdaq, indicating that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the company’s ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

