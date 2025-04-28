Jeffs' Brands Launches AI-Powered Pest Control App Through Fort Products, Expanding Digital Consumer Offerings

Jeffs' Brands launches Fort's AI-powered pest control app, enhancing its direct-to-consumer digital strategy on the Apple App Store.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd announced the launch of its AI-powered pest control mobile app by its subsidiary, Fort Products Limited, now available on the Apple App Store. This development is part of Jeffs’ Brands' strategy to enhance its direct-to-consumer digital offerings. The app allows users to identify household pests and provides tailored treatment recommendations, along with suggestions for Fort's pest control products. CEO Victor Hakmon expressed pride in this significant advancement for accessible pest control solutions. The app has been rigorously tested for user experience and an Android version is expected soon. This launch aligns with Jeffs’ Brands' broader digital growth initiatives in the e-commerce sector.

Launch of Fort's AI-powered pest control app on the Apple App Store significantly enhances Jeffs' Brands' direct-to-consumer digital presence.

The app empowers users with tools for real-time pest identification and tailored treatment recommendations, demonstrating innovation in pest control solutions.

Fort is also working on an Android version of the app, broadening its reach to additional customers, which indicates a proactive approach to market expansion.

This app launch aligns with Jeffs' Brands' overall strategy to combine technology with consumer products, potentially increasing its competitive advantage in the e-commerce space.

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the press release highlights significant uncertainty and risk regarding the company's future performance and ability to meet its growth expectations.

The company acknowledges vulnerability to external factors such as changes in Amazon's policies and geopolitical instability, which could negatively impact its operations and expansion efforts.

Potential delays in the release of the Android version of the app may hinder immediate market penetration and competitive positioning within the digital pest control space.

What is Fort's new app about?

Fort's new app uses AI to identify household pests and provides customized treatment recommendations and product suggestions.

Where can I download the Fort app?

The Fort app is available for download on the Apple App Store, with an Android version expected soon on Google Play.

What features does the Fort app offer?

The app offers real-time pest identification, treatment recommendations, and curated product suggestions tailored to user needs.

How does Jeffs' Brands plan to expand its digital presence?

Jeffs' Brands aims to enhance its direct-to-consumer digital presence through innovative technology and expanding its portfolio of consumer brands.

Who can benefit from using the Fort app?

Homeowners and pest control users can benefit from the Fort app by gaining easy access to effective pest management solutions.

$JFBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JFBR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 103,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,198

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 61,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,193

UBS GROUP AG added 7,109 shares (+288.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,270

MORGAN STANLEY removed 42 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fort Products Limited (“Fort”), has officially launched its innovative AI-powered pest control mobile app on the Apple App Store.





The successful approval and launch mark a major milestone in Jeffs’ Brands’ strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer digital presence. Fort’s app empowers users to easily identify household pests using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and offers customized treatment recommendations based on the type of pest, infestation severity, and user preferences. Additionally, the app provides curated product suggestions, featuring Fort’s proprietary pest control solutions.





“We are proud to officially bring our AI-powered pest control solution to users worldwide,” said Victor Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs’ Brands. “We believe that the launch of Fort’s app on the Apple App Store represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver smart, accessible, and effective pest control tools directly to consumers.”





The app underwent extensive internal testing to ensure a seamless, intuitive user experience across a wide range of devices. With its real-time pest identification and treatment recommendations, we believe that Fort’s app positions the Company at the forefront of digital transformation in the pest control market.





Fort is also progressing with the its Android version of the app, which was already submitted and expected to be available on Google Play in the near future.





This milestone follows Jeffs’ Brands’ previously announced efforts to expand its digital footprint, combining innovative technology with its growing portfolio of consumer brands.







About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd







Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit





https://jeffsbrands.com







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing the belief that the approval and launch of the pest control app marks a major milestone in Jeffs’ Brands’s strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer digital presence, the belief that the launch of Fort’s app on the Apple App Store represents a significant step forward in the Company’s mission to deliver smart, accessible, and effective pest control tools directly to consumers, the belief that Fort’s app positions the Company at the forefront of digital transformation in the pest control market, and the expectation that the app will become available on Google Play in the near future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Adi and Michal PR- IR





Investor Relations, Israel









michal@efraty.com







