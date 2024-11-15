Jeffs’ Brands announces 1-for-13 reverse stock split

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) intends to effect a one-for-thirteen reverse split of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares, no par value per share, effective as of the close of business on November 19, 2024. The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the existing trading symbol “JFBR” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on November 20, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Ordinary Shares following the Reverse Share Split will be M61472136. The trading symbol “JFBRW” and CUSIP number for the Company’s public warrants will remain unchanged following the Reverse Share Split. The Reverse Share Split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 17, 2024, to be effected at the board of directors’ discretion within approved parameters. Accordingly, the board of directors approved a 1-for-13 ratio. The Reverse Share Split will not result in an adjustment to the authorized share capital of the Company under the Company’s amended and restated articles of association, as currently in effect, which, as of the date hereof consists of 90,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

