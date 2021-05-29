Jeffrey Coats Is The Independent Director of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Jeffrey Coats, recently sold US$262k worth of stock at US$30.83 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Coats is the biggest insider sale of Fathom Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$33.02). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Jeffrey Coats's stake.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:FTHM Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of Fathom Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fathom Holdings insiders own 66% of the company, currently worth about US$318m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Fathom Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Fathom Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

