Jefferson Capital Revenue Up 47% in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surged 47.1% to $152.7 million, exceeding analyst estimates by $7.43 million.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.81, missing consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates of $0.83 by 2.4%.

Collections rose 85.4% to $255.7 million, with U.S. growth fueled by a major one-time portfolio acquisition.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Jefferson Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP), a purchaser and manager of distressed consumer debt, reported second quarter results on August 14, 2025, featuring standout top-line growth but a mild non-GAAP earnings per share miss. The company posted GAAP revenue of $152.7 million—up 47.1% from the prior year, and $7.43 million above analyst expectations. Non-GAAP earnings per share landed at $0.81, slightly under the $0.83 anticipated by analysts. While revenue growth and collections were especially strong, the decline in new portfolio acquisitions and sharp rise in operating expenses suggest a period of both substantial progress and new challenges for the business.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.81 $0.83 — — Revenue (GAAP) $152.7 million $145.27 million $103.8 million 47.1 % Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Non-GAAP) $61.7 million $39.7 million 55.4 % Collections $255.7 million $137.9 million 85.4 % Cash Efficiency Ratio 75.9 % 69.5 % 6.4 pp

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Jefferson Capital purchases and manages portfolios of distressed and insolvency consumer accounts, with its primary business model centered on acquiring these assets at a discount and then collecting payments on them over time. The company’s main sources of revenue are portfolio revenue—income directly from its purchased portfolios—and servicing revenue, which comes from managing accounts that it does not own.

In recent periods, Jefferson Capital has focused on unlocking value through geographic expansion, large portfolio acquisitions, and cost discipline. Its ability to sustain growth depends on strong collections, prudent portfolio deployments, efficient management of expenses, and the strategic use of capital raised from its recent initial public offering (IPO). Key success factors include a robust collections platform, capital flexibility, and maintaining an industry-leading cash efficiency ratio—a measure of collections versus cash operating expenses.

Quarter in Detail: Revenue, Portfolio Activity, and Collections Strength

Revenue (GAAP) climbed 47.1% year over year, The United States comprised 79.2% of total collections. The company’s collections rose to $255.7 million, an 85.4% increase from the previous year. A significant driver of this growth was the Conn’s Portfolio acquisition, which accounted for $65.1 million in U.S. collections, alongside portfolio revenue of $24.7 million and $19.5 million in net operating income associated with this one-off purchase.

The company reported adjusted pre-tax income of $61.7 million (non-GAAP), up 55% versus Q2 2024. However, in spite of the gains in collections and revenue, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.81 came in just under the analyst forecast of $0.83. This modest miss suggests a degree of pressure on profitability relative to expectations, particularly in a period of strong top-line expansion, as Jefferson Capital's non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 was $0.02 below the analyst estimate of $0.83.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC)—a measure of the future cash Jefferson Capital expects to collect from its existing portfolios—reached a record $2.85 billion as of June 30, 2025, a 31% increase versus Q2 2024. The United States remains its largest market with $2.10 billion in ERC as of June 30, 2025. Despite this, portfolio deployments—new investments in receivable portfolios—slipped 10.8% year-over-year, totaling $125.3 million. The company also secured $257.3 million in forward flow agreements, contracts that commit sellers to provide future portfolio assets, with $218.8 million due to be deployed within the next twelve months.

Operating efficiency remained a strong point, with the cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) hitting 75.9%, up 6.4 percentage points compared to Q2 2024. The company reported a Cash Efficiency Ratio of 75.9%, reflecting improvements in cost management. However, operating expenses climbed 37.3% to $65.5 million, mainly due to higher court costs, agency commissions, and other servicing expenses linked to increased collections activity.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company improved its leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure) to 1.76x from 2.47x in Q2 2024. It maintained an undrawn $825 million revolving credit facility and ended the period with $51.7 million in unrestricted cash, signaling ample liquidity. The company also issued $500 million in new unsecured debt in May 2025 to pre-fund a 2026 maturity.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

Product and Geographic Performance

The company's business model revolves around purchasing distressed debt portfolios—bundles of non-performing consumer accounts, such as credit card or other unsecured debt, that it tries to recover through direct or third-party collection efforts.

Geographically, the United States remains the core market, generating $202.4 million in collections, up 107.2% from the prior year. Collections in Canada reached $30.8 million, up 43.9% year-over-year, while the United Kingdom and Latin America contributed $10.7 million and $11.8 million in collections, up 9 % and 31 %, respectively. The outperformance in the United States was bolstered by the Conn’s Portfolio acquisition.

The United Kingdom saw a 44.7% drop and Latin America declined 16.8%.

Operating results also demonstrated capital structure improvement, with higher unrestricted cash and reduced leverage.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management described the investment environment as favorable, citing higher levels of consumer delinquencies and charge-offs—which increase the supply of distressed debt portfolios available for purchase. However, no specific financial outlook or quantitative guidance was provided for upcoming periods.

Looking ahead, investors should focus on the sustainability of elevated collection levels, especially in the absence of another boost like the Conn’s Portfolio. The trend in portfolio purchases will be important, as this quarter’s decline could affect future growth unless new agreements materialize. Likewise, close attention will be needed on operating cost trends and geographic diversification efforts as the U.S. market remains dominant in the business mix. Jefferson Capital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, continuing a return of capital to shareholders post-IPO.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.