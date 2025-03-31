Jefferies Upgrades Wingstop (WING)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.97% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $331.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $267.65 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.97% from its latest reported closing price of $224.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 547MM, a decrease of 12.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.24%, an increase of 16.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 38,502K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,206K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 31.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,150K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 22.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,016K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 63.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 949K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 32.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

