Jefferies Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Tractor Supply (NasdaqGS:TSCO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.90% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tractor Supply is $64.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.66 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.90% from its latest reported closing price of $52.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tractor Supply is 16,623MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.22%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 600,694K shares. The put/call ratio of TSCO is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,932K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 85.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,376K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,832K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,045K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,689K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 46.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,049K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,840K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 13.71% over the last quarter.

