Jefferies Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.68% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is $32.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.97 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.68% from its latest reported closing price of $51.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 6,413MM, an increase of 441.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 21.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.07%, an increase of 50.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.10% to 63,126K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4,210K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,540K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,170K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,167K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 1,624K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 25.08% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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