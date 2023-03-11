Jefferies Upgrades Roblox (RBLX)

On March 10, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.06% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $41.96. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from its latest reported closing price of $39.94.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 78,672K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 29,443K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,907K shares, representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,414K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,211K shares, representing a decrease of 38.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,365K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 10,361K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,951K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.46%, a decrease of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 449,315K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

