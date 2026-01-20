Jefferies Upgrades Ramaco Resources (METCB)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METCB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of January 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $22.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.52 to a high of $30.93. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 1,046MM, an increase of 80.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 20.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METCB is 0.23%, an increase of 35.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 5,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,235K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 1,218K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 816K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 7.40% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 306K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 221K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 92.11% over the last quarter.

