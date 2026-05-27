Jefferies Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.70% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $91.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.70% from its latest reported closing price of $67.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 1,143MM, an increase of 38.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 37.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.14%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 103,952K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,193K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares , representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 49.96% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,805K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,943K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 86.18% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,676K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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