Jefferies Upgrades Prudential Financial (PRU)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.84% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is 115.67. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.84% from its latest reported closing price of 117.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is 55,626MM, a decrease of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.20%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 214,890K shares. The put/call ratio of PRU is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,329K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,309K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,818K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,344K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,092K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares , representing an increase of 49.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 4,481K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.