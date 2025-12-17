Jefferies Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.49% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $172.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.90 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.49% from its latest reported closing price of $147.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 88,021MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.62%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 1,773,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,397K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,551K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,156K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60,673K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,416K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 10.32% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 29,583K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29,542K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,331K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 77.96% over the last quarter.

