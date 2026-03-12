Jefferies Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Petco Health and Wellness (NasdaqGS:WOOF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.39% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Petco Health and Wellness is $3.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $4.76. The average price target represents an increase of 45.39% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Petco Health and Wellness is 6,608MM, an increase of 10.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18, a decrease of 78.47% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petco Health and Wellness. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 29.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOOF is 0.29%, an increase of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 303,481K shares. The put/call ratio of WOOF is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVC Management Holdings II holds 145,924K shares representing 59.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 59,765K shares representing 24.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 7,765K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 29.86% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 7,202K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,999K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares , representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 119.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.