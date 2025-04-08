JEFFERIES Upgrades Pandora A (LSE:0NQC)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Pandora A (LSE:0NQC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.48% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pandora A is 1,400.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,080.70 GBX to a high of 1,785.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.48% from its latest reported closing price of 930.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pandora A is 29,210MM, a decrease of 7.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 69.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pandora A. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NQC is 0.31%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 10,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,113K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NQC by 25.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 685K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NQC by 19.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 520K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NQC by 23.08% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 437K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NQC by 25.72% over the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 405K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

