Jefferies Upgrades Ormat Technologies (WBAG:ORAT)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ormat Technologies (WBAG:ORAT) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORAT is 0.24%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 62,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 2,976K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares , representing a decrease of 124.32%.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,415K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,268K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,248K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,788K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 2.66% over the last quarter.

