Jefferies Upgrades ONEOK (OKE)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.47% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ONEOK is $89.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.47% from its latest reported closing price of $89.25 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ONEOK is 24,378MM, a decrease of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,763 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK. This is an decrease of 534 owner(s) or 23.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.28%, an increase of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 495,567K shares. The put/call ratio of OKE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 22,635K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,596K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,077K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 0.61% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,365K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,769K shares , representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 46.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,285K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,919K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 87.27% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,791K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,353K shares , representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 44.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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