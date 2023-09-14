Jefferies Upgrades Metlife (MET)

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Metlife (NYSE:MET) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.29% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is 78.65. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.29% from its latest reported closing price of 63.79.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is 70,541MM, a decrease of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.39.

Metlife Declares $0.52 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $63.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 648,664K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 54,154K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 4.31% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,860K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,599K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,167K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,540K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 169.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 29,858K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,255K shares, representing a decrease of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 25.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,916K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

