JEFFERIES Upgrades Melexis (ENXTBR:MELE)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Melexis (ENXTBR:MELE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.08% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melexis is 66,58 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,55 € to a high of 79,80 €. The average price target represents an increase of 49.08% from its latest reported closing price of 44,66 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melexis is 1,113MM, an increase of 19.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

Melexis Maintains 8.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melexis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELE is 0.05%, an increase of 27.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 421.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 61.11% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 461.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 55.21% over the last quarter.

