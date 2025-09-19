Jefferies Upgrades MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MDU Resources Group is $19.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MDU Resources Group is 7,506MM, an increase of 305.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDU Resources Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDU is 0.17%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 213,790K shares. The put/call ratio of MDU is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,170K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,600K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 8,779K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 46.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,591K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 9.64% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 5,391K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 4.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,005K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 9.44% over the last quarter.

