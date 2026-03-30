Jefferies Upgrades Maplebear (CART)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.30% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is $50.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.30% from its latest reported closing price of $35.72 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,953MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maplebear. This is an decrease of 442 owner(s) or 48.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CART is 0.36%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.29% to 186,885K shares. The put/call ratio of CART is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 27,995K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 41.45% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 22,558K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 5,472K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 55.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 151.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,526K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 35.92% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,288K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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