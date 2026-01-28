JEFFERIES Upgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF)

Fintel reports that on January 25, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.56% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is $21.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.55 to a high of $36.01. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.56% from its latest reported closing price of $26.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is 8,212MM, an increase of 39.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNXSF is 0.19%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 19,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,637K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNXSF by 73.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,770K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing a decrease of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNXSF by 30.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNXSF by 16.60% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,159K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNXSF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 914K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNXSF by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.