JEFFERIES Upgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (LNXSY)

Fintel reports that on January 25, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LNXSY) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.29% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is $5.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$4.46 to a high of $19.87. The average price target represents an increase of 24.29% from its latest reported closing price of $4.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is 8,212MM, an increase of 39.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNY Investment Advisers holds 0K shares.

